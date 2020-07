Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today paid rich tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary.

In his message, the Lt Governor described him as a “visionary leader who played an instrumental role in shaping Indian politics.”

“J&K always had a special place in his thoughts. His exemplary contributions towards National Unity and development of India can never be forgotten,” he added.