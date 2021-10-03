LG meets protesting nursing staff; extends their contract for three months

Vacancies being identified; Covid warriors to be given weightage in recruitment: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday met the protesting nursing staff whose contract had expired and extended their engagement for another three months. He met the health workers separately at Government Medical College, Jammu and Raj Bhawan, Srinagar.

The Lt Governor assured the health workers engaged on contract that new positions of paramedical staff would be identified and advertised soon.

The Lt Governor said that Corona Warriors will be given weightage in the recruitment process

“We are indebted to health workers who have been on the forefront in the fight against Covid pandemic. They always go much beyond their call of duty to save precious human lives. I salute their courage and selfless service’, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor during the meeting at Raj Bhawan, Srinagar, told the senior officials that vacant nursing staff position in the UT should be identified as soon as possible and recruitment process should be initiated to benefit the health workers.

“Our health workers worked tirelessly and they deserve high praise,” Lt Governor said.

The nursing staff at Jammu expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for visiting them and assuring the extension of their contract by three months. Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma, Principal & Dean GMC Jammu besides Medical Superintendent GMC were present.

Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Health Services Kashmir; Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, Mission Director NHM were present in the meeting at Srinagar.