LG, DGP, others greet people on Nauroz

Srinagar, Mar 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Director General of Police (DGP), and political leaders greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Nauroz.

“Navroz Mubarak! On this blessed day, I wish for everyone’s joy and well-being. May the coming year be filled with success, and growth and enhance the bond of unity in our society,” Narendra Modi wrote on X.

“Warm greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Navroz. May this festival bring joy, happiness, and prosperity to everyone. Navroz Mubarak!,” Office of J&K LG wrote on X.

Director General of Police R.R. Swain has extended greetings to the people of Jammu Kashmir, particularly members of the Shia community, families of Police Parivar, and other security forces on the auspicious occasion of Nauroz.

In his message, the DGP has hoped that Nauroz will bring happiness, prosperity, and progress to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, families of martyrs, and police personnel. The DGP said that the beginning of a new year brings with it a sense of fresh possibilities. It gives us a chance to renew our resolution of commitment to peace.