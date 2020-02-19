LeT associate held in Kulgam

Shopian, Feb 19: CRPF on Wednesday said that Jammu and Kashmir was its top priority and stressed on the need for effective synergy among security forces and intelligence agencies to maintain peace in the Union territory.

“Jammu and Kashmir is considered the crown of India and its security is our utmost priority,” DG CRPF A P Maheshwari said, addressing a joint darbar of police and CRPF personnel in Shopian district.

He complimented the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other central forces for successfully handling security and law and order duties in the UT.

Maheshwari added that the CRPF has been working with the Jammu and Kashmir Police for a long time and good results have come due to coordinated efforts.

On the occasion, the visiting officers assured immediate redressal of grievance highlighted by the Jawans. The officers said that the welfare of Jawans has always been our priority.

On the occasion, the commandant 14th BN CRPF and SSP Shopian apprised the DGP about the present security scenario and measure taken to maintain peace and order in the district.

Pertinent to mention here, conducting joint darbar of forces not only helps officers to share their ideas with each other but also enhances deeper synergy among the jawans.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh also addressed the darbar. He said the good work done by the J&K Police, CRPF and other forces was being recognized everywhere.

“The forces will continue their collective work to safeguard the interests of the people in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He said at times there were tough security situations in J&K but the police personnel along with other security agencies faced these situations with courage and confidence.

He said that under the able leadership at different levels from the forces, each one contributed in one way or the other in maintaining normalcy and defeated the ill designs of the anti-national elements particularly during recent times.

The DGP said that the good work done by the J&K Police/CRPF and the other forces is being recognized at every forum including the Govt. of India and added that forces will continue its collective work to safeguard the interests of people in Jammu and Kashmir.