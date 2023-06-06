Srinagar: The University of Kashmir is hosting a three-day international scientific conference on “Reconstructing South Asia’s Human Population Histories using Archaeology and Genetics”.

The conference is jointly organized by Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences, Lucknow, India, and Centre of Central Asian Studies at the University of Kashmir. It will take place from June 7 to 9.

Human palaeogenomics is a rapidly growing and complex field that aims to understand the evolutionary history of humans using genetic data from ancient and present-day humans. It involves studying patterns of past human movements, genetic mixing, and how these processes have influenced the genetic diversity and health of modern populations

A senior official at the University of Kashmir said that South Asia has been underrepresented in these studies. “It has a complex human history, with a longstanding population structure and a high burden of diseases due to ancient and historical migrations. Most importantly, Archaeological science, particularly ancient DNA research, is relatively new in South Asia, resulting in limited discussions on how scientific methods can help us understand the human past,” he said.

The conference aims to bring together international and national researchers in paleogenomics, population genetics, archaeology, and anthropology to explore the current and future potential of interdisciplinary initiatives in the Indian context.

“By bringing together experts from India and other countries, the conference aims to foster the exchange of ideas, networking, and collaboration among researchers who share an interest in understanding the histories of humans, animals, plants, and past environments using both established and innovative scientific approaches,” he said.

The conference is organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. The scientific organizing team includes Dr. Niraj Rai from BSIP, Lucknow, Dr. Maanasa Raghavan from the University of Chicago, and Dr. Ajmal Shah from the University of Kashmir, Srinagar.