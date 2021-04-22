KU Main Campus to remain closed for two-days, all examinations postponed

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Main Campus will remain closed for two days (April 23 and April 24, 2021) in view of some Covid positive cases being reported amongst employees from various units of the University.

However, essential services staff of the university health center, sanitation, landscape wing, construction division, proctorial wing etc shall continue to perform their duties with full strength.

Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said that employees experiencing symptoms of Coronavirus are advised to get themselves screened for Covid19.

Meanwhile, all the university examinations scheduled on 23-04-2021 (Friday) and 24-04-2021 (Saturday) are hereby postponed.

“Fresh dates of postponed examinations will be notified later on,” Controller of Examinations Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said.