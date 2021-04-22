In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless, and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Latest News
··1 min read

KU Main Campus to remain closed for two-days, all examinations postponed

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Main Campus will remain closed for two days (April 23 and April 24, 2021) in view of some Covid positive cases being reported amongst employees from various units of the University.

However, essential services staff of the university health center, sanitation, landscape wing, construction division, proctorial wing etc shall continue to perform their duties with full strength.

Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said that employees experiencing symptoms of Coronavirus are advised to get themselves screened for Covid19.

Meanwhile, all the university examinations scheduled on 23-04-2021 (Friday) and 24-04-2021 (Saturday) are hereby postponed.

“Fresh dates of postponed examinations will be notified later on,” Controller of Examinations Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said.

Previous
`Murder most foul’: Wife, paramour bludgeon husband to death in North Kashmir
Next
Armed men loot JK bank in north Kashmir, decamp with cash, 12 bore rifle
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor