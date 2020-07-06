KU likely to hold entrance test for PG programmes after August 15

Srinagar, July 06: After drawing flak, the University of Kashmir is mulling to hold entrance test for various post-graduate courses after August 15.

Earlier, the varsity had decided to do away with the entrance test and admit students based on merit at graduation level. Every year, 30,000 students appear for the entrance test to various post-graduate programs in the university.

The university’s decision to do away with the entrance examination had evoked sharp criticism from students and the faculty. Under pressure, the university later put the decision in abeyance.

Media Spokesperson, Kashmir University, Professor Shahid Rasool told The Kashmir Monitor that authorities are mulling to conduct entrance and the final decision will be announced after ten days.

“If the PG entrance will be conducted it will take place after August 15. We will also issue a date sheet. We may have examination centers across the valley. We have the required infrastructure available. Exam centers will be set up on the north and south campus. We are also considering setting up centers in Handwara, Kupwara, and other places so that students do not have to travel,” he said.

Shahid noted that they will strictly follow the guidelines issued by the authorities for the examination. “All this was discussed in the meeting. There will be an official meeting with the vice-chancellor this week and we will devise a mechanism for exams. We will also ask the administrative department to issue date sheet,” he added.