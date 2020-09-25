Kohli disappointed and gavaskar joined trolls to pass sexist comment on Anushka

Mumbai : Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar, who was seated in the commentary box, spoke of Virat Kohli and remarked how he had faced Anushka Sharma’s bowling during pandemic which seemed to have infuriated many on social media.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was once again at the receiving end of social media hate and trolling all because her husband and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s captain Virat Kohli had a tough day at work against Kings XI Punjab .

The skipper dropped two sitters of KL Rahul, the KXIP captain who then went on to scoring a gigantic century (132 off 69 balls), the highest score ever by an Indian batsman in the IPL. As a result, KXIP piled up an enormous total of 206/3.

RCB had a nightmarish start, losing two batters under first two overs and a lot weighed on Kohli’s shoulders. Kohli, undoubtedly one of the best in the business when it comes to run-chasing, failed with the bat managing just a run-off five balls before he was caught off a Sheldon Cottrell delivery. RCB’s scorecard read 4-3 and there was no recovery from thereon. RCB was bundled out for 109 and KXIP riding on their captain’s glorious knock won their maiden IPL 2020 match by a whopping by 97 runs.

But it wasn’t all glorious on social media and definitely not for Anushka Sharma. Like always, the sexist trolls of the Internet collectively tried to bully the Bollywood star — nothing new for Sharma, though, who often gets hate every time Kohli fails. The vile fans also “joked” about Sharma’s pregnancy and how the captain wouldn’t “deliver” till his wife does.

It wasn’t just limited to fans. Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar, who was seated in the commentary box, spoke of Kohli while passing a remark about Anushka Sharma which seemed to have infuriated many on social media.

Speaking about Kohli’s batting practise amid pandemic, Gavaskar said: “Aur jo lockdown tha, sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practise ki unhone”, (he has only faced Anushka’s bowling in lockdown)” referring to the viral video of the couple that had surfaced during the country’s coronavirus lockdown. His choice of words was slammed nonetheless.

This, however, isn’t the first time Sharma has had to face vile comments and hate for her husband’s poor performance on the cricket field. The actress has been called several names including “bad luck” and “unlucky” in the past as if her dating or marrying the cricketer had anything to do with his improving or declining cricketing skills.

Fortunately, there was a section of social media who wanted the ugly chapter of sexist trolling to end.

“Shame on those people who have been having a go at Anushka for the longest time and connecting every negative thing to her. Shame on those people calling themselves educated. Shame on blaming and making fun of her when she has no control over what I do with my sport. If anything she has only motivated and given me more positivity,” Kohli had addressed and condemned the social media hate against Anushka Sharma a few years ago.

But really, shame on the Indian Internet.

