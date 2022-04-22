The wait is finally over. Jammu and Kashmir-born Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal’s much-hyped Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha is all set the hit the screens on June 17.

“Witness the #AgniPariksha of Sameer & Nargis in #KhudaHaafizChapterllAgniPariksha. Releasing in theatres on June 17, 2022, @farukkabir9 @shivaleekaoberoi @kumarmangatpathak @abhishekpathakk @zeestudiosofficial @panorama_studios (sic),” the actor wrote on Instagram

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 is the sequel to Vidyut Jammwal’s 2020 film, Khuda Haafiz, which was released on Disney+Hotstar.

Hailing from Jammu, Vidyut was last seen in `Sanak’ which was released on Disney Hotstar last year. The 41-year-old actor is a trained martial artist, stuntman, and action choreographer. According to Wikipedia, he is also a practitioner of Kalaripayattu and known as “The New Age Action Hero of Bollywood He is best known for the Commando Series and is a recipient of several awards including one Filmfare Award.

Speaking to IANS, director Faruk Kabir said, “We are going to see a very intense and nuanced character portrayal from Vidyut Jammwal in ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha’. He has worked extremely closely with me on every scene and the buildup of his character throughout the film. He has worked very hard to get into the skin of the character. I think we are going to see a facet of Vidyut that even I haven’t discovered before.”

Last February, he broke the internet by storm when took an ice bath in a frozen lake at minus eight degree Celsius. Vidyut was in Kashmir shooting for his upcoming flick.