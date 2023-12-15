Srinagar: Lolab valley of Kupara district has bagged Outlook Traveller’s best offbeat destination award 2023 on Thursday.

At a ceremony hosted by Outlook Traveler Magazine in Delhi on Thursday, Lolab Valley was given the gold medal for being the best offbeat travel destination in India.

“The Valley gained fame as tourist destination in recent years after government intervention. Also, various events were organized to promote the tourism potential of the Valley.

The Valley is located in frontier Kupwara district and is nestled between mesmerising mountain peaks, gushing water streams, and grasslands.

Secretary Tourism Syed Abid Rashid Shah expressed delight over recognition of J&K government’s efforts in promoting offbeat destinations, anticipating a boost for such locations across the district.

“This year, our strategy has been to spotlight offbeat destinations with substantial tourism potential. The Tourism Department is actively promoting these untapped gems, aiming to diversify tourism growth throughout Jammu and Kashmir,” he stated.

He said that the acknowledgment of these offbeat destinations also opens up new opportunities for the local communities, ensuring sustainable gains from tourism and democratizing the tourism sector.