The most popular mapping and geolocation service in the world, Google Maps, is always improving to provide users with the greatest experience.

This time, it has also updated its location history, which will now have a new layout that puts device storage first and gives customers more privacy at first. Furthermore, the ability to synchronize this history across other devices connected to the same Google account will remain available, allowing users who find it beneficial to have their location history synchronized across multiple devices to continue taking advantage of this cloud-based feature.

The history of Google Maps, as of late, is important. Google’s service has advanced to provide its users with higher-quality options and enhanced functionality. Since Google will be storing the Maps history on the same device, privacy will actually be improved in this situation. As Google notes in its blog, you can even delete your information at certain times based on your preferences.

A large number of the recent enhancements aim to provide the user with more control over their data as well as increased privacy. Accordingly, this is now possible thanks to the modification made to Maps, which advances user rights.

In recent months, Google Maps has undergone numerous modifications, some of which are even more significant than those related to its location history. For instance, Google Maps’ UI has undergone a recent redesign over the last few months, adopting a new color scheme that replaces the tones the program had previously utilized. For this reason, the sea’s blue has lightened, the roads have taken on a more grayish hue, and the greens have a more “mint” tone going forward.

Maps also strives to enhance its service in the face of advances in automobiles, and as a result, there are improvements focused on electric cars, being able to select that only gas stations with charging posts appear in the routes, an infrastructure that not all service stations have in Spain.