SRINAGAR, JUNE 21: Union Minister of State Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar today chaired a meeting at SKICC here to review the progress of Health and Medical Education sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Director SKIMS, Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Koul, Director AIIMS Jammu, Dr Shakti Gupta, Director NHM, Dr Sachin Mittal, MD NHM J&K, Yasin M Choudhary, Principals of GMCs, Director Health Services Kashmir, Chief Medical Officers of various districts and other officers.

While reviewing the physical and financial progress on twin AIIMS in Jammu and Kashmir, MoS impressed upon the officers to work in a dedicated manner so that the projects are completed well within the stipulated time frame.

She directed the officers to hold regular meetings and iron out all the difficulties.

She said that the government is working on a mission mode to further strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir and many initiatives are being taken in this regard.

She assured the concerned officers that every support will be provided by the Union Government and impressed upon them to work in a cooperative manner in order to serve people better.

Director AIIMS Jammu and Deputy Director AIIMS Kashmir gave a detailed presentation about the progress of work on their respective institutes and also highlighted certain issues.

While reviewing the arrangements for Yatra 2022, MoS directed the concerned officers to provide quality healthcare to the pilgrims coming for the Amarnath Yatra 2022.

She directed the officers to put in place all the arrangements before the commencement of Yatra including the issue of manpower, logistics and other high tech equipment in place. She further directed the concerned to ensure availability of oxygen both portable and non portable at all the health centres which are established along the route.

It was reiterated that the pilgrims should be facilitated at all levels for a seamless and hassle free Yatra.

Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi briefed the MoS about the health sector and the arrangements that have been put in place for the Amarnath Yatra 2022.

Regarding the arrangements for Yatra 2022, he said that all the arrangements have been put in place to ensure quality health care is made available to the devotees.

He said that regular meetings are being held in this regard to plug any gaps.

He also informed that work on various projects is going on smoothly and necessary measures are being taken to ensure that all the projects are completed within the set deadlines.

MD NHM also gave a detailed presentation on the status of health indicators and the existing health facilities in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the UT of Jammu and Kashmir has moved from performers to fore runners.