SRINAGAR: A 25-year-old Kashmiri engineer passed away in Saudi Arabia after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Hailing from Dessan, Yaripora area of Kulgam district, Mustakeen Ahmad Pandit’s mortal remains are stuck in Saudi Arabia.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has now written to Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha seeking his help in bringing back the mortal remains from Saudi Arabia.

“Family needs assistance in bringing back the mortal remains. Therefore we request your good self to pursue this matter with the Ministry of External Affairs so that the body is brought back from Saudia Arabia for the last rites at his ancestral village,” said Nasir Khuehami, national spokesman of JKSA.

He said LG has assured to take up the matter with MEA and facilitate the return of the mortal remains for the last rites at his ancestral village.

Pandit was working in Al Yamama as a Civil Engineer for the past two years. He had resumed his duties on February 13, at Tabook Alwaj Saudi Arabia. On March 27, he suffered some major health complications and was shifted to the Emergency Room of a local hospital at Al Wajh Saudia Arabia where he was declared dead. The cause of death is said to be massive cardiac arrest.