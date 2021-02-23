‘Kashmir ki baat nawjawoon ke saath’: BJP to hold district-wise seminars to build bonds with youth

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is launching a major outreach programme to build bonds with the youth across Kashmir.

Unde ‘Kashmir ki baat youth ke saath’ initiative, BJP will be holding a series of district-wise seminars and programmes across the valley.

“Though we have already started working towards it, we will soon officially launch ‘Kashmir ki baat youth ke saath’ programme with an aim to connect with the people especially the youth. There will be seminar type programmes in every district of Kashmir as the youth here have lots of aspirations. The youth want development of the private sector and development of industries, tourism and sports. There will be exchange of ideas on these topics besides entrepreneurship,” BJP media-incharge Manzoor Bhat told The Kashmir Monitor.

He said the youth will also be made aware of the special schemes announced by the centre. “Most of the people are not aware of the schemes and we want the youth to take maximum benefit out of the programmes aimed at overall development,” said Bhat.

The ‘Kashmir ki baat youth ke saath’ is being held as part of the BJP efforts to expand the party base in the Valley. The BJP had earlier embarked out on a separate extensive general training programme for its cadre to spread the party ideology in Kashmir.

Though the BJP had won three seats in the recent District Development Council (DDC) elections, the party has never won an assembly or Parliamentary election in the Valley. The BJP also won over 100 seats in 2018 municipal elections amid a boycott by the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Bilal Parray, general secretary of the BJP’s youth wing in Jammu and Kashmir, said a meeting to discuss the modalities of the programme was held on Monday.

“We held a meeting at the party head office in Srinagar with the district presidents and general secretaries of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Kashmir to discuss the upcoming programmes and organisational structure. We also discussed the drive for the youth of Kashmir – ‘Kashmir ki baat youth ke saath’ that is going to be held soon in Kashmir,” he said.