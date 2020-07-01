Kashmir: Four injured in Sopore militant attack

Srinagar: Four persons including three CRPF personnel were injured after militants attacked CRPF party of 179 BN at Model town of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday morning.

A senior Police officer said that militants attacked CRPF patrolling party in model town of Sopore by firing indiscriminately, in this incident four people including three CRPF personnel were injured.

They have been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Soon after the attack whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)