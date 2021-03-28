Powerful journalism on tap, Download The Kashmir Monitor app.
Monitor News Bureau·
Kashmir fitness trainer Salman Bukhari joins Sajad Lone’s Peoples’ Conference

Salman Bukhari, a well renowned fitness trainer from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has joined J&K Peoples’ Conference.

The party announced Salman’s foray into politics on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

 

“We are pleased to welcome prominent youth leaders Syed Salman Bukhari from Kreeri and Naif Jan Bhat from Srinagar into the Peoples Conference. They were welcomed into the party fold by PC Chairman Mr. Sajad Gani Lone at his residence today,” it tweeted.

Salman is from Kreeri village in Baramulla and is an engineer and a fitness coach.

