Justice Khanna inaugurates International Yoga Day at HC, Sgr

SRINAGAR: The 10th International Yoga Day-2024, the theme of which for the current year is “Yoga for Self and Society” an event was inaugurated by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge, Supreme Court of India in the High Court premises at Srinagar.

Likewise, a programme was held at High Court Complex Jammu which was led by Justice Rahul Bharti, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

The event was attended by Chief Justice, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Mohd. Yousuf Wani in presence of Registrar General, Pr. Secretary to Chief Justice, Registrar Vigilance, Registrar Rules, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, Registrar IT, Registrar Judicial, Srinagar/Jammu, Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee, Joint Registrars (Judicial/Protocol), Srinagar/Jammu and other officers of the registry of both the wings of the High Court besides staff of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

Similar programmes were held in all the Subordinate Courts of UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh wherein a large number of participants performed Yog Asanas along with Yog instructors who also described their importance and impact on the flexibility of human body and mind.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, laid emphasis on all the participants to include Yoga in their daily life to remain physically and mentally fit besides relieving themselves from stressful life. His Lordship also highlighted that making yoga a way of life would go a long way in the discharge of judicial functions and enhancing the efficiency and efficacy of not only the judicial officers but also all the stakeholders.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, lauded the role of yoga instructors who imparted training to the participants in performing Yog Asanas during the session.