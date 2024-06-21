IIIM celebrates the 10th International Day of Yoga

21st June, 2024: CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Canal Road, Jammu, is a premier Research and Development organization, under Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt. of India, celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga (IDY) with this year theme “Yoga for self and society” at its main campus with fervour, gaiety and zeal.

During the celebration, a yoga session was conducted by Sh. Rajesh Kumar, Gupta, Administrative Officer, CSIR-IIIM and various Asanas such as Tadasana, Katichakrasana, Trikonasana, Konasana, Pavanmuktasana, Makarasana, Yogasana, Sarpasana, Bhujangasana, Hasya Kriya, and Pranayama Kriya, including Anulom Vilom were performed in which scientists, researchers, scholars, staff, and their families actively participated.

On this occasion, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu, said that in this era ‘Yoga’ is very crucial and imperative for physical and mental health, and we must append it to our daily lives to get the fruitful benefits and live a healthy life. Further, Dr. Ahmed said that this year’s celebration emphasized the dual benefits of yoga in enhancing personal well-being and fostering societal harmony.

Prominent others were also present Abdul Rahim, Chief Scientist, Dhiraj Vyas, HoD, PSA Division, Sumit Gandhi, HoD, ID Division, Asha Chaubey, HoD, FMB Division, Naveed Qazi, HoD, NPMC Division, Sh. Vikram Singh, Senior Controller of Administration and Sh. Ajay Kumar, Controller of Finance and Accounts.