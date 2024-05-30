Rouble Nagi Art Foundation opens computer training centre at Tanzeemul Madaris, Guree

SRINAGAR: The Rouble Nagi Art Foundation While continuing her dedicated work in Kashmir, proudly announces the successful opening of a state-of-the-art Computer Training Centre at Tanzeem Ul Madaris Ahle Sunnat Sufi J&K, located in Guree, Anantnag, South Kashmir. This Computer Centre was inaugurated by the founder of RNAF, social activist and artist, Rouble Nagi today with an aim to empower the local community through digital education and skills development.

The new Computer Training Centre is equipped with modern technology and designed to provide comprehensive computer education to students and community members. The initiative reflects the Foundation’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and fostering socio-economic growth in the region.

Rouble Nagi, the founder of the Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm for the project: “Education, art and digital literacy are key to unlocking new opportunities. By providing access to computer training, we aim to empower individuals with the skills they need to thrive in today’s digital world.”

The Centre will offer various courses, including basic computer skills, programming, Tally, Photoshop and digital literacy workshops. These programs are tailored to cater to different age groups and proficiency levels, ensuring that everyone from beginners to advanced learners can benefit.

The inauguration event saw participation from local people, Madrassa leaders, and educational professionals who lauded the Foundation’s efforts in promoting education and skill development in the region. The opening of the Computer Training Centre is expected to have a significant impact on the local community by enhancing employability and fostering a culture of continuous learning.

The Rouble Nagi Art Foundation is dedicated to promoting education, empowerment, and the arts in underserved communities across India. Through various initiatives, including art camps, educational programs, and skill development projects, the Foundation aims to create a more equitable and vibrant society.

“This new venture marks another milestone in the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to empower communities through education and skill development. The Rouble Nagi Art Foundation remains committed to its mission of fostering growth and opportunity in Kashmir and beyond,” said a statement issued by the Foundation.