JKSSB medical test schedule 2021 released for Accounts Assistant Panchayat Posts, more details here

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the Medical Test Schedule for the post of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) on its official website. Candidates who have applied in Persons with Disabilities (with Blindness, Deaf & Hard of hearing and Locomotor disability) category can check the details schedule available on the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board www.jkssb.nic.in

All such candidates who were provisionally shortlisted for the District Cadre Posts of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) in the Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Advertised Vide Advertisement Notice No 02 of 2020 dated 06-07-2020 under category of Persons with Disabilities qualified for the medical test round will have to appear before the Special Medical Board on the venues and dates shown in the notification.

