JKPCC Employees Union Chairman facilitated upon retirement 

SRINAGAR: After years of dedicated service Abdul Khaliq Ahanger, the esteemed Chairman of the JKPCC Employees Union, bid farewell to his illustrious career as he embraced retirement. In a heartfelt ceremony held at the Mechanical Unit in Pampore, colleagues, dignitaries, and representatives from various employee unions gathered to express their profound gratitude and appreciation for his invaluable contributions.

The event, which witnessed the presence of numerous dignitaries, including Wajahat Hussain Durrani, President of EJAC, Masood Ahmad Mir, President – Workers Union JKPCC, and Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, President – SICOP, served as a platform to highlight Ahanger’s remarkable leadership and unwavering dedication to the corporation.

Leaders from different spheres lauded Ahanger’s significant contributions, emphasizing his exemplary leadership qualities and tireless efforts in advancing the goals of the JKPCC. The ceremony was graced by the presence of the General Manager central of JKPCC, the Deputy General Manager of the Quality Control Unit, and managers from mechanical, quality control, and electric units.

As hanger embarks on this new chapter of his life, the JKPCC community extends its heartfelt wishes for a fulfilling and joyous retirement, acknowledging his invaluable contributions and unwavering commitment to the betterment of the corporation.