SRINAGAR, JULY 23: The 40 hours Mandatory Mediation Training program organised by Mediation and Conciliation Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, for the Advocates of Kashmir province, concluded successfully today at J&K Judicial Academy (JKJA), Moominabad, here.

That training was started on 19th of this month with an objective of fostering strong foundation of alternative dispute resolution methods within the legal community, enhancing their abilities to address disputes with efficiency, compassion, and fairness.

Spread over five days, the training program delved into various facets of mediation, including communication skills, active listening, neutrality, and ethics. The participants’ unwavering enthusiasm and active engagement showcased their determination to enrich their understanding of mediation practices. During the program, it was emphasized that the significance of mediation is in alleviating the burden on courts and expediting the resolution of disputes.

Distinguished experts on the subject were instrumental in guiding the participants through the intricacies of mediation practices.

Dr. Aditi Choudhary, Senior Judge Trainer, reflected on the immense potential of mediation to bring about transformative change in the lives of individuals and communities. She said, “Mediation empowers parties to take ownership of their conflicts, promoting amicable resolutions that endure beyond the courtroom. The commitment shown by the participants reflects their dedication to uphold the principles of justice,”.

A.J. Jawad, Senior Advocate Trainer, commended the participants dedication and passion throughout the five-day program. He expressed that it was truly heartening to witness the participants’ growth and enthusiasm as they imbibed the essence of mediation. “I firmly believe that the skills acquired during this training will significantly contribute to their effectiveness as legal professionals,” he said.

Speaking about the program, Amit Gupta, Coordinator, Mediation and Conciliation Committee, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh thanked the Director, J&K Judicial Academy, all the trainers and participants for their participation and commitment in making the program a resounding success. He also expressed gratitude to Chief Justice and Mediation and Conciliation Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh as also the Member Secretary, Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC) for their guidance and support.