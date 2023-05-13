SRINAGAR : In a first of its kind, J&K Sports Council team headed by Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir Nuzhat Farooq launched a campaign for mass awareness.

ADVERTISEMENT

In what is first of a nature activity, the officer along with other officials toured many places of downtown Srinagar and visited Bagh-i Waris Khan play field and park, Ghani Memorial Stadium Rajouri Kadal and Radpora play field in Rainawari.

The team interacted with scores of people including both old and young and made them aware about the benefits of fitness and healthy lifestyle and the advantages that a healthy body offers in day to day chores of life.

The Divisional Sports Officer also informed the public about the Golden Age event scheduled to be held in Gani Memorial Stadium on 14th May, tomorrow.

Emphasising the importance of sports in keeping the drug menace at bay, Nuzhat Farooq elaborated on the effective role played by sports in achieving the highest standards of behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appreciating the door to door campaign of Sports Council advocating for healthy lifestyle, Sarmad Hafeez Secretary Youth Services and Sports termed this as an out of box idea to make society healthier and fitter.

The Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gull said that events like this will help in breaking the jinx of boredom and lethargy and shall pave the way for a well disciplined society where people not only take good care of themselves but also of the elders in their respective families.