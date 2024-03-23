J&K school among 20 disaffiliated by CBSE for malpractices

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken stringent action against schools found engaging in malpractices, disaffiliating 20 and downgrading three across the country. According to CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta, this move comes after surprise inspections revealed discrepancies in adherence to affiliation and examination norms.

Among the affected schools, five are located in Delhi, while others are spread across Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Dehradun, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, schools in Delhi, Punjab, and Assam have faced affiliation downgrades.

“Pursuant to the surprise inspection in CBSE schools across the country to check whether the schools are running as per the provisions and norms contained in Affiliation and Examination Bye-laws, it was found that some schools were committing various malpractices of presenting dummy students, ineligible candidates and not maintained records properly. After a thorough inquiry, it has been decided to disaffiliate and downgrade the following schools,” the notification stated.

FULL LIST OF CBSE DISAFFILIATED SCHOOLS

Prince UCH Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Sikar, Rajasthan

Global Indian International School, Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Dronacharya Public School, Raipur, Chattisgarh

Vicon School, Vidhan Sabha Road, Raipur, Chattisgarh

Kartar Public School, Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir

Rahul International School, Thane, Maharashtra

Pioneer Public School, Pune, Maharashtra

Sai RNS Academy, Dispur, Guwahati, Assam

Sardar Patel Public School, Misrod Hujur, Bhopal, MP

Loyal Public School, Bulandshahar, UP

Trinity World School, Gautam Buddha Nagar, UP

Crescent Convent School, Ghazipur, UP

Peevees Public School, Malappuram, Kerala

Mother Theresa Memorial Central School, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Gyan Einstein International School, Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Sidhhartha Public School, Delhi-81

Bharat Mata Saraswati Bal Mandir, Delhi-40

National Public School, Delhi-40

Chand Ram Public Sr. Sec School, Delhi-39

Marigold Public School, Delhi-39

Three schools whose affiliations have been downgraded are:

The Vivekanand School, Narela, Delhi

Sri Dasmesh Senior Secondary Public School, Talwandi Sabo, Punjab

Sreeram Academy, Barpeta, Assam

