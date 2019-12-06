‘J&K residents to get domicile rights for land, govt jobs’

Jammu, Dec 5: After the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory residents are likely to get exclusive domicile status to protect employment and land ownership rights, official sources said.

The sources said keeping in view the huge unemployment among educated youth, the Union Territory administration is likely to give domicile rights to residents so that only they can apply for government jobs in J&K.

“Domicile rights of residents of J&K would be protected with regard to employment in Union Territory government jobs and purchase/ownership of land.

“This concession is likely to be announced soon as work is underway to formulate the new rules regarding the domicile rights of J&K UT residents,” the sources said.

After revoking of Article 370 and 35A, both the parallel flag and Constitution of the state in addition to the exclusive rights of permanent residents of J&K to buy/sell land were abolished.

There has been a growing demand, both in the Jammu region and the valley, that given the economic backwardness and huge unemployment in J&K, domicile rights of the residents must be protected.

This has been in addition to the demand for continuing the exclusive rights of local residents to apply for government jobs in the newly-carved out Union Territory.

While confirming that domicile rights were in the offing for residents, the sources, however, did not comment as to how long the domicile rights would be protected in the new Union Territory.