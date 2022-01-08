Jammu and Kashmir reported 655 fresh covid-19 cases in last 24 hours while there persons succumbed to the virus during the time, officials said on Saturday.

392 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu division and 263 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 343965.

There were three deaths, one from Jammu and two from the Valley, due to the virus during the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4537 persons—2203 in Jammu and 2334 in Kashmir—have died due to the virus, they said.

Giving district-wise details, officials said that Srinagar reported 133 cases, Baramulla 41, Budgam 46, Pulwama 7, Kupwara 8, Anantnag 9, Bandipora 11, Ganderbal 4, Kulgam 4, Shopian 0, Jammu 263, Udhampur 17, Rajouri 14, Doda 10, Kathua 26, Samba 12, Kishtwar 3, Poonch 31, Ramban 1 and Reasi 15.

A number of these cases were confirmed at CD hospital and include female (29) (NA) from Sgr, female (25) (NA) from Bemina Sgr, female (65) (NA) from Banihal, male (50) (NA) from Hyderpora sgr, female (16) (NA) from Hyderpora, male (54) (NA) from Hyderpora, female (60) (NA) from Kangan, female (40) (NA) from Hajin bandipora, female (20) (NA) from Sgr, female (14) (NA) from Gulab bagh sgr, male (67) (NA) from Bandipora, female (48) (NA) from Kunzer baramulla, male (35) (NA) from Pulwama, male (30) (NA) from Chattabal Sgr, male (24) (NA) from Rajbagh, female (26) (NA) from Wagura budgam, male (46) (NA) from BSF Handwara, female (50) (NA) from Kakapora pulwama, female (65) (NA) from Shaar pampore, female (28) (NA) from Lalbazar sgr, male (42) from Pinglena pulwama, female (20) (NA) from Kanglood, female (14) (NA) from Tral, female (30) (NA) from Chedibugh, male (21) (NA) from Tral, male (65) (NA) from Hyderpora budgam, male (40) (NA) from Humhama, male (45) (NA) from Shopian, male (58) (NA) from Kursoo Rajbagh, male (50) (NA) from Rainawari, female (45) (NA) from Harwan Sgr, female (23) (NA) from Harwan sgr, male (23) (NA) from Dalgate, female (43) (NA) from Nambal pulwama, male (31) (NA) from Lethpora, female (60) (NA) from Lethpora.

In last 24 hours, they said, 162 patients—59 from Jammu and 103 from Kashmir. So far 346446 patients have recovered, leaving active case tally at 2982 —1650 in Jammu and 1332 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.

They also informed that 63311 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.