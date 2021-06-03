J&K reports 11 more Covid-19 deaths, toll 3963

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 11 more covid-19 deaths since last evening, taking the overall toll to 3963, officials said on Thursday.

Seven of the deaths were reported from Jammu division and four from Kashmir Valley, the officials said.

Among others, they said, a 70-year-old man from AlochiBagh Srinagar died at CD hospital, a week after he was admitted there.

A 69-year-old man from Kakpora Pulwama and a 50-year-old woman from Rainawari Srinagar died at JLNM hospital here, they said. One death was reported at SMHS hospital, they said.

A 62-year-old man from Gangyal Jammu, a 67-year-old man from Miran Sahib Jammu , a 47-year-old man from Jeevan Nagar Jammu, a 50-year-old woman from Kunjwani Jammu, an 87-year-old man from Nanak Nagar Jammu and a 59-year-old man from Rajouri besides a 70-year-old woman from Roop Nagar died at different hospitals of the winter capital. (GNS)