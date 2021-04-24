J&K Govt announces cost-free COVID vaccine for all adults

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday announced free of cost COVID-19 vaccination for the people in the age group of 18-45 years.

The announcement was made by the office of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha through its official Twitter handle.

“It has been decided that COVID-19 vaccination for people in the age group 18-45 years will be cost- free in the UT. The cost of vaccine will be fully borne by the government of J&K. The health department will constitute a panel to work out the logistics,” the tweet read.

It has been decided that COVID-19 vaccination for people in the age group 18-45 years will be cost- free in the UT. The cost of vaccine will be fully borne by the government of J&K. The health department will constitute a panel to work out the logistics. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 24, 2021

Starting May 1, the authorities are expected to start a massive inoculation drive in Kashmir covering everyone above the age of 18.

J&K is seeing huge daily spikes in COVID-19 cases and fatality numbers.