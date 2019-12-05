State
JK faces power shortage of 408 MW
Jammu, Dec 4: Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a shortfall of 408 megawatts (MW) of power supply during the thick of winter, officials said on Wednesday.
The union territory is getting only 1,959 MW electricity against a demand of 2,367 MW, Commissioner-Secretary of Power Development Department Hirdesh Kumar said.
Against the average yearly restricted demand of 938 MW in Jammu region, the department provided 819 MW electricity, resulting in a shortfall of 120 MW, he said.
In Kashmir region, the department provided 1,140 MWs against the restricted demand of 1,328 MW.
Kumar said the unrestricted power demand of Jammu and Kashmir regions is 1,024 and 1,490 MW respectively.
The two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are witnessing severe cold wave conditions with night temperature staying below freezing point in most areas in Ladakh and Kashmir.
State
Encroachments galore:Govt fails to demarcate forest land in Kashmir
SRINAGAR: Encroachment of over one lakh kanals of forests has failed to move the Jammu and Kashmir government to demarcate woodland in the valley.
Official figures of Forest Department accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveal that 103705 kanals of forest area is under encroachments in the valley.
An official of Forest Department said half of forests in Kashmir are without demarcation.
“Eight-year-ago, government had decided to demarcate forest land in Kashmir. It was also decided existing boundary pillars will be strengthened but nothing has been done so far,” he said.
However, artificial demarcation of boundaries was done at few places. “Civilian population is also residing in forest areas including Dachigam National Park, posing a serious threat to its species,” the official said.
Nonexistent boundaries and lack of proper fencing has led to the habitat degradation as cattle go on a grazing spree in the upper reaches of Dachigam.
Officials blame non-demarcation of forests for the increase in wildfires. “Had the forests been demarcated, less fire incidents would have happened,” the official said.
Official data reveals that more than 55, 000 kanals of forest area have been destroyed in 859 wildfire incidents in Kashmir for the last five years.
Figures reveal that highest number of incidents were reported during 2016- 2017, when 371 fire-incidents damaged 30202 kanals of forest land. This was followed by 192 wildfires engulfing 13,699 kanals of land during 2017-2018. 121 forest fires wreaked havoc on 4171 kanals of land during 2015- 2016.
Around 111 wildfires occurred in 2014-2015 which destroyed 3984 kanals of land. The most affected areas include Lidder and Kamraj where 227 and 121 forest fires occurred respectively.
An environment panel headed by former legislator MY Tarigami had asked Jammu and Kashmir government to demarcate forest lands to stop encroachments and adopt appropriate mechanisms to check the pollution from brick kilns.
The committee had suggested that the Forest Department must take all necessary steps to demarcate the entire forest land to avoid day-to-day encroachment efforts by unscrupulous elements for their ulterior motives.
Secretary Forests and Environment Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said government has taken up several measures to conserve forest wealth. “Vulnerable areas in forests are being demarcated on priority basis. It requires a large funding for demarcation of entire forest land,” he said.
State
Only 70 per cent target achieved:Uncertainty hits mobile bio-toilet project
Srinagar, Dec 09: Uncertainty has hit ecofriendly mobile bio- toilet project in Jammu and Kashmir.
In April, the J&K government had decided to install 23 mobile bio toilets and complete the project within six months. Thanks to prevailing situation, only 70% target could be achieved in the stipulated timeline.
Tourism Department was directed to install mobile toilets after every 30 km from Banihal to Srinagar along the National Highway and from Peer Ki Gali to Srinagar on Mughal Road. Srinagar, Sonamarg, Gulmarg and Pahalgam were also covered under the project.
However, only 16 mobile bio-toilets have been installed so far. “Two mobile bio toilets have been installed in Gulmarg and Qazigund. One bio toilet each has been installed at Chandanwari checking point, Baramulla, Pahalgam and Srinagar Golf Course,” said a senior official in Tourism Department.
In addition, six bio-toilets have been installed at Peer ki Gali, Ali Abad Sarai and Dabjan. “Each cabin has been installed at an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 lakh,” he said.
The official noted that the department could not complete the target due to the prevailing situation in the valley.
Director Tourism Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani refused to comment.
Sources said there is a dearth of mobile washrooms at different tourist destinations despite huge footfall of visitors every year. According to tourism department data, around 8.5 lakh domestic and foreign tourists visited valley in 2018 while the number was 11 lakh in 2017. In 2015, the number was 9.27 lakh, while in 2016 the number of tourists was 12.12 lakh which is higher than 2018.
State
Centre announces 4800 cr CPC allowances for JK
Srinagar, Dec 10: Centre on Tuesday announced 7th Central Pay Commission allowances worth around Rs 4800 crores for government employees of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh.
“The government has approved Rs 4800 crore for the same”, Union minister G Kishan Reddy, said in the Lok Sabha. The minister also announced two AIIMS like institutions in Jammu and Srinagar.
Reddy announced approval of eight medical colleges for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
On August 5, the central government had announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its bifurcation into UTs.
After Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on August 8 where he announced that all the financial facilities being given to the employees of other Union territories as per the recommendations of 7th CPC, would soon be extended to the employees of UT of Jammu and Kashmir, and UT of Ladakh.
The annual financial implication of 7th CPC allowances like children education allowance, hostel allowance, transport allowance, LTC, fixed medical allowance, etc. in respect of 4.5 lakh government employees of existing state of Jammu and Kashmir will be around Rs 4,800 crore.
Of the total Rs 4,800 crore, a modest Rs 607 crore will be for children education allowance, Rs 1,823 crore for hostel allowance, Rs 1,200 crore for transport allowance, Rs 1,000 crore for leave travel concession (LTC), Rs 108 crore for fixed medical Allowance and Rs 62 crore for other allowances.