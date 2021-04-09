J&K Bank CMD felicitates football team for title winning show

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Bank Chairman and Managing Director R K Chhibber Friday felicitated the 20-member squad of Bank’s Football Club for delivering title winning performance in the recently concluded 28th Annual Football Championship after beating Real Kashmir Football Club Reserves in the finals played at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground Srinagar.

Top management of the bank including Executive Presidents were part of the felicitation ceremony.

Congratulating the winning side led by Captain Adnan Ayoub and coached by Hilal Rasool, the CMD said: “You deserve all the plaudits for yet again proving that J&K Bank’s football team is one of the best teams going around in UT’s domestic circuit and bringing laurels for your institution from the field of sports. The win is a special one as Bank’s management including me witnessed the winning performance of our team who displayed not only their skill but also sportsmanship spirit. Your skill level, talent, fitness and will to win is unmatched and I reiterate my support and backing for all those who take pride in wearing bank’s badge on their sleeves.”

J&K Bank Football Club has been on a winning spree registering twelve title victories in last five years. The CMD stated that Bank’s football team garnered huge support and goodwill earned by the bank over the years thanks to its loyal customer base who always want to see J&K Bank excel in all fields.

“Success in football, like banking business, is more a product of efficient coordination within the team, optimum utilization of the resources and determination to stay ahead of others through a mix of well-thought strategy and timely use of opportunities. Therefore, as members of the premiere financial institution of the UT, we need to keep focus whether we are on the field or off it,” he added.

Notably, the CMD alongwith the management had gone to the venue to egg on their team during the summit clash which saw Bank’s football team pip Real Kashmir Football Club Reserves to script title triumph courtesy Furqan Zarger’s 55th minute goal. The title decider proved to be humdinger with either team not willing to concede an inch much to the joy and jubilation of the crowd. In the end, J&K Bank players held their nerves to prevail walking away with the trophy.

The Bank side had a dream run on their way to title glory winning all their games beating Novelty Football Club and Lone Star Football Club & Hero Club Jammu before edging past Real Kashmir Football Club in all important finals.

The players expressed their gratitude to the CMD for his constant support and guidance which, they said, was motivating factor for them to give everything on the field to bring glory to J&K Bank.