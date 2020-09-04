JEE, NEET to go ahead, SC dismisses plea of six states

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) Friday dismissed a review petition by six opposition-ruled states seeking postponement of the JEE and NEET examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remaining JEE-Mains will be held as scheduled on September 5 and 6, and the NEET will be conducted on September 13.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari heard the review petition during an in-chamber consideration, which began at 1.30 pm. In-chamber hearings are not open to the public and the media.

The SC had on the August 17 dismissed pleas to postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled in September.

Six states – Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Maharashtra – had sought a review of the order.

JEE-Mains have already begun across the country from September 1, with guidelines for maintaining social distance minimising contact.



As per reports, on the third day of the JEE-Mains, 82.14 percent of the registered candidates appeared for the examination, as against 54.67 percent on the first day.

858,000 candidates have registered for the JEE Main in 2020, and 1.59 million candidates have registered for NEET (UG).