JEE Main 2020: Result, Score Card, Cut Off

The JEE Main Answer Keys along with Results are released on the official website. To access the Answer Keys and JEE Main 2020 result along with the percentile score, aspirants must use their application number and password or birth date. NTA will not dispatch the scorecards through mail or post to aspirants who appeared for the exam. JEE Main cutoffs for B.Arch / B.Planning paper will be released soon. With the results out, JoSAA Counselling is scheduled to happen on 6th October. Here we will discuss the JEE Main Answer Key 2020, results, and other recent developments concerning the exam.

JEE Main Answer Key 2020

JEE Main Answer Key for Paper 1 & Paper 2 are both released on the official website after the September session exam was successfully concluded. A critical feature of the Answer Key that future aspirants must know is that they can challenge the same.

To complete the challenge submission, one has to visit the official website and login with their details. One can challenge them by paying a non-refundable fee of 200 INR for each question. NTA computes the scores of B.E or B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Planning papers by using final answer keys. Aspirants will find the JEE Main Answer Key of both papers in PDF Format.

Steps to Challenge JEE Main Answer Key for Future Aspirants

JEE Main Answer Key is exceptionally crucial for aspirants. Based on this answer key, the final results are declared by the authorities. Future aspirants need to look into the answer key carefully and challenge them if required. Their challenges may impact the outcome. So here we will discuss a detailed procedure on how to challenge JEE Main Answer Key below:

First, check-in using your Application Number and Birth Date or Password. Click the “Challenge Answer Key” or ”Challenge Recorded Response” link on the screen. In the case of Recorded Response, candidates can select question number, recorded answer and the claimed answer. After that, candidates must add it to the claims list. In the case of Answer Key, one must provide the following – book number, question number, answer that is recorded and claimed answer. Now, one has to add it to the claims list. Finally, candidates can pay the processing fee 200 INR (which was 1000 INR earlier) through Debit Card or Credit Card or Net Banking.

Please Note – If your challenge is found to be correct and accepted by NTA, then the processing fee will not be refunded as well. Previously refund was possible. The decision of acceptance of the challenge stays completely with NTA.

JEE Main 2020 Results – Paper 1 & Paper 2

JEE Main 2020 Results for both the papers are released after the release of JEE Main Answer Key. Candidates will be able to check their respective results by simply using the registration number, birth date, and security pin on the official portal.

According to official reports 24 students secured 100 percentile in JEE Main 2020 January and April session for B.E/B.Tech paper. The cut-off score for Paper 1 is also released, please take a look at the same below:

Cut-off of Total NTA Score Based on Paper-I Common Rank List (CRL) Economically Weaker Section / EWS OBC-NCL Scheduled Caste (SC) Scheduled Tribe (ST) People with Disability (PwD) 90.3765335 70.2435518 72.8887969 50.1760245 39.0696101 0.0618524

The Names of top 24 JEE Main Rank Holders in Paper 1 can be accessed here.

The JEE Main 2020 Paper 2 Results are out on 18th September. The cutoffs will be declared soon. Steps to check the result of Paper 2:

First, visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in Then you will have to click on the result link One has to enter their application number, birth date, and security pin After that aspirants must click on the “Submit” button The JEE Main 2020 result of Paper 2 will appear It is important to download the result and save it for future reference.

What’s next after the JEE Main 2020 Answer Key and Results?

With crucial events like JEE Main Answer Key 2020 and Results are concluded, Paper 2 cut off will be released soon. Also, JEE main 2020 Counselling Dates are out. JoSAA will conduct the counselling session on 6th October for admission to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. The counselling process will take place in the online mode. There will be 3 counselling processes in JEE Main – JoSAA, CSAB NEUT, and CSAB SFTI. JoSAA will also release JEE Main Admission Cutoffs 2020.

Are previous year’s JEE Main Answer Keys helpful?

Yes, solving previous years questions helps. The Official JEE Main Answer Key 2020, 2019, and 2018 will help future test-takers. Candidates can get an idea of the question pattern and their answers to revise upon. JEE Main 2021 aspirants can take note of the Answer Key for the January & September Session. The previous year’s papers are also available on https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and other online portals.

So this month and the coming months will be crucial for students to fulfil their educational goals. After, JEE Main Answer Key and Results, the Counselling process will finally conclude the year-long hard work of students with their admissions to their desired colleges. So, aspirants have to stay tuned for the official websites for any further updates. We hope all the students have abided by the COVID-19 directives and have taken their exams safely. Staying fit and healthy throughout this entire phase will be an icing on the cake for hardworking students!

