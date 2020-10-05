JEE Advanced Results 2020 declared; here’s how to check online

New Delhi: IIT Delhi on Monday released the JEE Advanced result 2020 on its official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates can use their JEE Advanced application number and password to check JEE Advanced result 2020.

Pune boy Chirag Falor has bagged the top rank. The second and third rank have been bagged by Gangula Bhuvan Reddy and Vaibhav Raj respectively.

“Kanishka Mittal is the national topper among females,” said an official of IIT-Delhi.

IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. JEE-Mains which is an entrance exam for admission to engineering colleges across the country is a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced