Four days after the sudden Hamas strike on Israel trigged a catastrophic war killing over 3,000, Israel claims it has regained control of the Gaza border areas from the group. Over 1,000 people have been killed in Israel in the worst attack in the nation’s 75-year history, while Gaza reported 900 causalities. On Tuesday, Israel’s army has claimed to recover bodies of around 1,500 militants near border areas of Gaza.

Vowing to turn Hamas sites in Gaza to rubble, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu compared the Hamas attacks to ISIS killings. “Hamas terrorists bound, burned and executed children. They are savages. Hamas is ISIS,” he said. Bombardment by Israeli forces on Tuesday hit the main exit point from the Palestinian region.