Sarfaraz Khan, who plays for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, has tied the knot with a Kashmiri girl in Shopian.

According to reports, this event illuminated the southern region of Kashmir with an atmosphere of joyous celebration.

The delightful news reached the public through a local news portal, conveyed in a video where the bride, beaming with happiness, shared her excitement on this propitious day.

Sarfaraz also shared a photograph of his wedding on Instagram.

In the virtual realm, various social media platforms swiftly spread the news of the cricketer’s matrimonial bond, and he expressed his sincere appreciation for the affection showered upon him by the people of Kashmir. Expressing his faith in destiny and a higher plan, he sought blessings from the divine.

Sarfaraz Khan, a key player for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, finds his outstanding achievements in the domestic cricket arena momentarily taking a backseat to the cherished moments he will forever hold with his Kashmiri bride.