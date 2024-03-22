IPL 2024 Live Streaming Free: How To Watch CSK vs RCB?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will kick off their Indian Premier League (IPL) title defense when they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match of the tournament on Friday. The game marks a new chapter in CSK’s illustrious history, as Ruturaj Gaikwad was named captain of the squad on the eve of match day, bringing MS Dhoni’s role into the side’s huge spotlight. Meanwhile, RCB has little room to move the order with consideration to its foreign picks. However, the odds are stacked against RCB in Chennai, having last defeated CSK at the Chepauk back in the inaugural season.

When will the CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 match be played?

The CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 match will be played on Friday, March 22.

Where will the CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 match be played?

The CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 match start?

The CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 match will start at 8 PM IST (Toss at 7:30 PM IST).

Which TV channels will telecast the CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 match?

The CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 match?

The CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema for free.

