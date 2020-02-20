International Mother Tongue Day:Functions held at Srinagar, Kupwara, Anantnag, Budgam

SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 20: On the eve of International Mother Tongue Day, the functions were organized in various districts of Kashmir division, today.

AT SRINAGAR, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir in collaboration with Chief Education Office Srinagar organised a function to observe the day, at Girls Higher Secondary School Kothibagh Srinagar.

Renowned Kashmiri poet and social activist Zarief Ahmad Zarief was the chief guest on this occasion while broadcaster Talah Jehangeer participated in the function as guest of honour.

Dy Chief Education Officer Anjum Ara, District Planning Officer, Firdousa Akhter, Principal GHSS Kothibagh, Nusrat Bukhari, ZEOs teachers and students were present in the function. The program was moderated by Ruhi Sultana.

Speaking on the occasion Zarief Ahmad Zarief said that mother tongue is the identity of a person and everyone should work for its preservation. He said that teachers can play a vital role in preserving the mother tongue.

He said that Kashmiri language is a symbol of love, peace and brotherhood.

Speaking on the occasion Talaha Jehangeer said mother tongue is legacy of ours parents, preserve it and work for its development.

On this occasion an essay writing competition was held in which Shaista Bashir of GMS Balhama Srinagar, Mariyama Majed, MS Bangi Mohalla, Gulab Bagh and Suhail Shabir of BMS Soiteng secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

A colourful cultural program was presented by the students of GHSS Kothibagh and Zone Eidgah on the occasion.

Later, the best performers were awarded medals and trophies.

AT KUPWARA, the day was observed by the Cultural Education Wing of Chief Education Office, Kupwara, in collaboration with Director School Education Kashmir at CM Model Higher Secondary School Kupwara.

The District Development Commissioner, Anshul Garg, presided over as the Chief Guest. Besides, Chief Education Officer Kupwara, Abdul Hameed Wani, Principals of various educational institutions of Kupwara and other concerned besides students participated in the function.

The DDC said that the mother tongue is the easiest way to communicate with our surroundings and is instrumental in the learning process of a child. He said, understanding the role and importance of mother tongue as the building block of learning process, the government has already introduced the Kashmir language as a compulsory subject up to Class 10th.

CEO Kupwara also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of mother tongue in improving of learning skills of a child.

A variety of cultural programs were presented by the students.

AT ANANTNAG, a function was organised at Government Degree College Boys, Anantnag by Maraz Adbi Sangam in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art Culture & Languages, where the scholars and poets discussed the importance of the Mother Tongue for preserving the unique identity of J&K and ways to preserve it.

On the occasion, three books on Kashmiri literature titled “Posh e Wun” by Nadir Ahsan, “Da’el” – a poetry collection for children by Qamar Hamidullah and “Hang e Kadith Toor” by Nisar Nadeem were released.

On the occasion Kashmiri poetry was also recited by prominent poets.

Among others who spoke on the occasion include Principal GDC Boys Anantnag,. Mushtaq Ali, Patron Maraaz Adbi Snagam, Aijaz Gh. Mohammad lalu and President Maraaz Adbi Snagam.

AT BUDGAM, a similar function was organized by Govt. Degree College, Magam to celebrate the International Mother Tongue Day.

The programme was organized by the College Debating and Cultural Committee in collaboration with the Kashmiri department. The programme was chaired by the principal, GDC, Magam, Prof Salma Ahad.

On the occasion, speakers highlighted the importance of mother tongue and stressed on the need for its preservation.