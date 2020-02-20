State
International Mother Tongue Day:Functions held at Srinagar, Kupwara, Anantnag, Budgam
SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 20: On the eve of International Mother Tongue Day, the functions were organized in various districts of Kashmir division, today.
AT SRINAGAR, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir in collaboration with Chief Education Office Srinagar organised a function to observe the day, at Girls Higher Secondary School Kothibagh Srinagar.
Renowned Kashmiri poet and social activist Zarief Ahmad Zarief was the chief guest on this occasion while broadcaster Talah Jehangeer participated in the function as guest of honour.
Dy Chief Education Officer Anjum Ara, District Planning Officer, Firdousa Akhter, Principal GHSS Kothibagh, Nusrat Bukhari, ZEOs teachers and students were present in the function. The program was moderated by Ruhi Sultana.
Speaking on the occasion Zarief Ahmad Zarief said that mother tongue is the identity of a person and everyone should work for its preservation. He said that teachers can play a vital role in preserving the mother tongue.
He said that Kashmiri language is a symbol of love, peace and brotherhood.
Speaking on the occasion Talaha Jehangeer said mother tongue is legacy of ours parents, preserve it and work for its development.
On this occasion an essay writing competition was held in which Shaista Bashir of GMS Balhama Srinagar, Mariyama Majed, MS Bangi Mohalla, Gulab Bagh and Suhail Shabir of BMS Soiteng secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.
A colourful cultural program was presented by the students of GHSS Kothibagh and Zone Eidgah on the occasion.
Later, the best performers were awarded medals and trophies.
AT KUPWARA, the day was observed by the Cultural Education Wing of Chief Education Office, Kupwara, in collaboration with Director School Education Kashmir at CM Model Higher Secondary School Kupwara.
The District Development Commissioner, Anshul Garg, presided over as the Chief Guest. Besides, Chief Education Officer Kupwara, Abdul Hameed Wani, Principals of various educational institutions of Kupwara and other concerned besides students participated in the function.
The DDC said that the mother tongue is the easiest way to communicate with our surroundings and is instrumental in the learning process of a child. He said, understanding the role and importance of mother tongue as the building block of learning process, the government has already introduced the Kashmir language as a compulsory subject up to Class 10th.
CEO Kupwara also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of mother tongue in improving of learning skills of a child.
A variety of cultural programs were presented by the students.
AT ANANTNAG, a function was organised at Government Degree College Boys, Anantnag by Maraz Adbi Sangam in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art Culture & Languages, where the scholars and poets discussed the importance of the Mother Tongue for preserving the unique identity of J&K and ways to preserve it.
On the occasion, three books on Kashmiri literature titled “Posh e Wun” by Nadir Ahsan, “Da’el” – a poetry collection for children by Qamar Hamidullah and “Hang e Kadith Toor” by Nisar Nadeem were released.
On the occasion Kashmiri poetry was also recited by prominent poets.
Among others who spoke on the occasion include Principal GDC Boys Anantnag,. Mushtaq Ali, Patron Maraaz Adbi Snagam, Aijaz Gh. Mohammad lalu and President Maraaz Adbi Snagam.
AT BUDGAM, a similar function was organized by Govt. Degree College, Magam to celebrate the International Mother Tongue Day.
The programme was organized by the College Debating and Cultural Committee in collaboration with the Kashmiri department. The programme was chaired by the principal, GDC, Magam, Prof Salma Ahad.
On the occasion, speakers highlighted the importance of mother tongue and stressed on the need for its preservation.
CS chairs 18th Steering Committee meeting of CAMPA:APOs for FY 2020-21 finalized for reference to GoI for approval
JAMMU, FEBRUARY 20: Chief Secretary, B. V. R. Subrahmanyam on Thursday chaired the 18th meeting of the Steering Committee of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) to consider the Annual Plan of Operations (APOs) of Forest and Wildlife Departments for the Year 2020-21.
Commissioner/Secretary, Forest, Secretary RDD, Secretary Horticulture, Secretary Tribal Affairs, Director, Soil & Water Conservation, Director Social Forestry, PCCF J&K, Director Ecology, Environment & Remote Sensing, Chief Wildlife Warden, APCCF (CAMPA), Chief Conservator Forests, Jammu and representative of MoEF&CC, Regional Office Chandigarh and senior officers of concerned Departments participated in the meeting.
PCCF J&K apprised the Committee about the steps taken by the Forest Department to make the Annual Plan of Operations (APOs) under CAMPA more systematic, cost effective and result oriented. He also informed about the initiatives taken to protect the forest areas through digitization of boundaries, use of mobile applications for fire vulnerability mapping and forest damage reporting by the field functionaries.
APCCF (CAMPA) Sarvesh Rai made a detailed presentation on the functioning of CAMPA, action taken on the decisions taken by the Committee in its last meeting and proposed APOs of the financial year 2020-21. It was informed that since 2010-11, more than 45,000 hectares degraded forest area has been afforested besides 494 ha covered under ‘River Rejuvenation of J&K’ project with plantation of 331.22 lakh saplings.
It was informed that the Department has put in place an effective monitoring mechanism at various levels to closely monitor the CAMPA works. This includes inspection at field level, Departmental Monitoring Committee, hosting of works and GPS coordinates/polygons of works on the departmental website and third party evaluation of CAMPA works and involvement of Village Panchayat Committees.
After detailed deliberations on all aspects of the proposal, the Committee approved APOs for the Year 2020-21 with an outlay of Rs.149 crore for J&K Forest and Allied Departments and Rs 36.91 crore in respect of Wildlife Protection Department for its submission to GoI for final approval. The proposed APOs of Forest Department envisage afforestation of 13,364 ha area with planting of 74.50 lakh plants. The interventions proposed include natural and artificial regeneration, plant production, beating up of casualties, forest fire prevention & control, fodder production & augmentation of pastures, enrichment of economically important and medicinal plants, protection of forest lands, soil & moisture conservation works, social forestry, infrastructure and capacity Building related activities and use of drones for monitoring of ongoing works in future.
For management of protected areas, an outlay of Rs 20.12 crore has been proposed for 2020-21 to carry out activities in 3 National Parks, 14 Wildlife Sanctuaries, 30 Wildlife Conservation Reserve and 14 Wetland Conservation Reserves.
Chief Secretary emphasized on putting in place a rigorous monitoring mechanism for concurrent monitoring and evaluations of CAMPA works so as to utilize the funds for the specified activities only. Chief Secretary urged the department to utilize the funds as per the approved APOs and guidelines of CAMPA.
“Plantation should be undertaken under CAMPA funds particularly in the forest areas where forest land has been diverted so as to compensate for the loss. There has to be an organic linkage between the site of forest land diversion and Compensatory Afforestation so as to ensure ecological restoration of the area impacted due to development activities”, Chief Secretary observed.
He also asked the department to take up peripheral plantation in pockets of land as have been identified for development of Industrial Estate in both the Divisions.
Chief Secretary directed the Forest Department to converge its activities with Rural Development Department and involve Village Panchayat Plantation Committees (VPCC) for execution of works through local labour force. He also directed for keeping a provision in the APOs for construction of shelter sheds in the forest areas at specific places for the nomadic population so that they can contribute more in the conservation efforts of forest department.
Complete works in double shifts: Div Com directs executing agencies
Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Thursday issued strict directions to the engineers of Jammu & Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) and Jammu & Kashmir Housing Board (JKHB) to complete the pending works on languishing projects within the given time frame by working in double shift.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir chairing a meeting to review the progress on languishing projects being executed by JKPCC and JKHB.
The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir issued the direction while chairing a meeting to review the progress on languishing projects being executed by JKPCC and JKHB.
The meeting was informed that 28 works (24 bridges & 4 hospitals) at a cost of Rs 213 crore under languishing projects are being executed by JKPCC on which 70 per cent construction work has been completed. While, 23 works (21 New Type Primary Health Centres (NTPHC), 1 district hospital and 1 community centre) coming at Rs 39 crore under languishing projects are being executed by JKHB on which 60 per cent construction work stands completed.
The Div Com said that any laxity on this count will invite disciplinary action. JKPCC and JKHB authorities were asked to send monthly progress report, of each work with name and designation of the concerned engineer, to his office.
He reiterated that the government is taking all measures to strengthen the developmental infrastructure across the valley for the benefit of people.
Senior Engineers, Executive engineer, AEEs of JKPCC & JKHB and other concerned were present in the meeting.
Security of J&K our top priority: DG CRPF
Shopian, Feb 19: CRPF on Wednesday said that Jammu and Kashmir was its top priority and stressed on the need for effective synergy among security forces and intelligence agencies to maintain peace in the Union territory.
“Jammu and Kashmir is considered the crown of India and its security is our utmost priority,” DG CRPF A P Maheshwari said, addressing a joint darbar of police and CRPF personnel in Shopian district.
He complimented the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other central forces for successfully handling security and law and order duties in the UT.
Maheshwari added that the CRPF has been working with the Jammu and Kashmir Police for a long time and good results have come due to coordinated efforts.
On the occasion, the visiting officers assured immediate redressal of grievance highlighted by the Jawans. The officers said that the welfare of Jawans has always been our priority.
On the occasion, the commandant 14th BN CRPF and SSP Shopian apprised the DGP about the present security scenario and measure taken to maintain peace and order in the district.
Pertinent to mention here, conducting joint darbar of forces not only helps officers to share their ideas with each other but also enhances deeper synergy among the jawans.
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh also addressed the darbar. He said the good work done by the J&K Police, CRPF and other forces was being recognized everywhere.
“The forces will continue their collective work to safeguard the interests of the people in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
While addressing the joint Darbar, the DGP, J&K complimented the officers and men of Police, and CAPF for their tireless efforts and dedication in maintaining peace and order in their respective areas.
He said at times there were tough security situations in J&K but the police personnel along with other security agencies faced these situations with courage and confidence.
He said that under the able leadership at different levels from the forces, each one contributed in one way or the other in maintaining normalcy and defeated the ill designs of the anti-national elements particularly during recent times.
