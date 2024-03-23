International Day of Forests celebrated at SKICC

SRINAGAR: As a part of International Day of Forests being observed across the globe, the J&K Forest Department on Thursday organized a Mega UT Level Function at SKICC, in which the frontline staff of Forest and allied wings, students of different educational institutes, NGOs, Wildlife experts, Pariyavaran and Van Mitras, officers from different departments and citizens participated.

The event was aimed to highlight the importance of forests and trees in mitigating the effects of climate change, biodiversity loss, increasing noise pollution because of increasing urbanisation and other anthropogenic pressures.

The Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, who was the chief guest on the occasion, emphasized the need to lay emphasis on use of new technology to check illegal felling of trees, prevent encroachments, devise methodology for consistent monitoring of health of forests and management and promoting research for developing improved varieties to increase the survival percentage of plantations.

Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Dheeraj Gupta, while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the critical role of Forests in maintaining the ecological balance and improving the quality of life of present and future generations.

PCCF & HoFF, who is also the Chairman of Biodiversity Council of J&K, Roshan Jaggi, informed that department is using emerging technologies for preventing forest fires, monitoring health of plantations, strengthening forest boundary lines and producing high quality planting material in modern nurseries.

Among others, HoDs of Forest sector, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Conservators of Forests of Kashmir region, Regional heads of allied departments, DFOs and NGOs were present on the occasion.