News
Insurance cover, regularization, PF lined up: Sops for Safai Karamcharis in Kashmir
Srinagar, Dec 20: Safai Karamcharis have a reason to rejoice as Jammu and Kashmir government is all set to implement National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Act in the Union Territory in a bid regularize the unsung heroes of cleanliness and bring them under insurance cover.
Official figures reveal that there are 3300 Safai Karamcharies in Srinagar alone, of whom only 1600 are regular employees while rest are daily wagers.
“For the first time, there will be an organization that will work for the welfare of Safai Karamcharies of Jammu and Kashmir,” said an official of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).
Chairman, Safai Karamchari Union, Ghulam Mohammad Solina said they have been facing step motherly treatment from the government for years. “Government has always neglected us. There is not a single scheme for the welfare of Safai Karamcharis in J&K,” he said
Solina said Safai Karamcharis work 365 days without taking day off. “We face acute manpower crunch. We are overburdened with work. Plus we receive meager salaries. Our daily wagers receive their salaries after four months delay,” he said
Solina however pinned hope on National Commission to redress their grievances. “The Commission will work for the betterment of Safai Karamcharis,” he said.
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Act has recommended specific programmes of action towards the elimination of inequalities in status, facilities and opportunities for Safai Karamcharis under a time-bound plan.
“Study and evaluate the implementation of the programmes and schemes relating to the social and economic rehabilitation of Safai Karamcharis and make recommendations to the Central, State and UT Government for better co-ordination and implementation of such programmes and schemes,” the Act reads.
Chairman, National Commission for Safai Karamchari, Manhar Valjibhai Zala told The Kashmir Monitor that they are planning to visit Srinagar in the first week of February to conduct a survey in the Union Territory.
“We will pass the direction to constitute Commission in the new UT. Due to Article 370, the Act was not implemented in J&K and with the result Safai Karamcharis faced many problems”, he said.
During a visit to Srinagar in June this year, a team of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis found that certain laws pertaining to Safai Karamcharis were being violated with impunity.
Zala, who was heading the team, found that the provident fund of Safai Karamcharis is not deducted from the salaries, which is a violation of labour laws.
The Commission also learned that there is no life insurance policy specifically meant for Safai Karamcharis. Plus there was no departmental medical check-up conducted on Safai Karamcharis.
Latest News Archives
Situation along LoC can escalate any time: Army Chief
New Delhi, Dec 18: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that the situation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir can escalate any time and the Army is ready for any “escalatory matrix”.
His remarks came in the backdrop of spurt in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC since the abrogation of Article 370 in August.
“The situation along the Line of Control can escalate any time. The Indian Army is always ready for escalatory matrix,” the Army Chief said.
Gen. Rawat played a key role in pursuing a policy of hot pursuit in dealing with cross border “terrorism” in the Valley after he took over as Army Chief on December 31, 2016.
He is due to retire on December 31 but it is likely that he will be appointed as India”s first Chief of Defence Staff.
According to assessment by the security forces, though the situation in the Valley has been brought under control to a large extent, a cautious approach is still required so that the atmosphere is not allowed to be vitiated.
Sources said the situation in Kashmir is being closely monitored and each and every step is being taken based on realistic assessment.
Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had told Lok Sabha last month that “950 incidents of ceasefire violation along the LoC from across the border were reported during August 2019 to October 2019”.
The sources said Pakistan”s Border Action Teams (BAT) are attempting to target Indian security personnel on a regular basis along the LoC.
The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistani Army and terrorists. There have been incidents of BAT mutilating bodies of Indian security force personnel.
Pakistan is carrying out BAT operations at an interval of 3-4 days, the sources said.
News
Process hits roadblock: Committee seeks legal opinion for setting up Lokayukta in J&K
SRINAGAR: Process to set up first ever Lokayukta has hit a roadblock with high-powered committee deciding to seek legal opinion before implementing the Law Commission recommendations in Jammu and Kashmir.
Last month, Jammu and Kashmir government had constituted a five member committee headed by Secretary, Law, to look into recommendations of the Law Commission. Director Anti-Corruption Bureau, Additional Secretary General Administration Department and two officers from Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs were made its members. The committee was asked to submit report by December 12.
Few days before the deadline, the committee sought more time for submitting the report. “It needs some legal consultation over applicability of several sections of the Lokayukta in Jammu and Kashmir. Some believe that officials from other departments can’t conduct enquiries under Lokayukta Act. It has to look whether officials of other departments can conduct enquiries till inquiry wing is constituted by the Lokayukta,” said an official of Law Department.
The official said legal experts will help the committee to examine recommendations of the Law Commission. “The committee will seek suggestions from experts about the number of members required in the Lokayukta. Plus it will also try to figure out whether all members need to have a judicial background,” the official said.
Law Commission headed by Justice (retired) MK Hanjura had suggested that the Lokayukta shall consist of a chairperson, who is or has been a chief justice or judge of a high court and four members, out of who two shall be judicial members.
“Till the time inquiry wing is constituted by the Lokayukta, government shall make available such number of officers and other staff from such of its departments, as may be required, for conducting inquiry,” read the Law Commission recommendations.
Secretary Law Anchal Sethi said committee was in process to finalise the report. “It will take some time to finalise it,” Sethi said.
Except Jammu and Kashmir, Lokayukta Act was implemented across the country in 2013. According to Section 63 of the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act, 2013, every state shall establish a body to be known as the Lokayukta, if not so established, constituted or appointed, by a law made by the state legislature, to deal with complaints relating to corruption against public functionaries, within a period of one year from the date of commencement of this Act.
News
ACB unearths major developmental works scam
SRINAGAR: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has blown lid off a major scam wherein some government departments were `fraudulently’ releasing funds against the already completed projects.
This followed complaints received by Anti-Corruption Bureau regarding alleged misappropriation of funds in various developmental works.
Sensing scam, the anti-graft body formally wrote to the government about the complaints “regarding embezzlement of funds in various departments through release of funds repeatedly against already restored works which are in good condition”.
Sources said ACB has initiated a probe against officials for allegedly misappropriating funds meant for developmental projects.
Under pressure, the government has also tightened noose around departments to ensure that there is no misappropriation of funds.
“In order to ensure that same works are not shown to have been executed repeatedly, it is imperative that location of all works is fully described through the GPS coordinates and photographs before and after execution of work. These ought to be mandatorily produced before making the payment. Further no work should be taken up without administrative approval,” reads a government circular.
The government has made it clear that unless GPS coordinates and photographs are submitted, no funds shall be released. “Withdrawal of bills against any non-existent renovation work needs to be stopped forthwith,” it reads.
Sources said departments have also been directed to accord administrative approval only after satisfying that same work has not been taken up for execution in earlier years by other agencies.
Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a probe after several departments started developmental works without seeking the prior administrative approval.
Every government department is bound to seek the administrative approval from the Finance, Planning and Development Departments before starting any development works in the new Union Territory.
The departmental heads have also been directed to evaluate performance on the basis of timely completion of targets, outcomes of the schemes, priorities fixed, quality of work done and status of benefits of projects.
Several departments, sources said, while projecting new schemes and proposals for inclusion in the annual action plans did not consult the Finance and Planning and Development departments.
An official noted that concurrence of Planning and Finance department is necessary before projecting new developmental works.
Planning and Development Department acts as a nodal agency for the implementation of planning process in Jammu and Kashmir. The department has also been entrusted with the task of maintaining active liaison with the Government of India, especially with the NITI Aayog to ensure effective implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in the new Union Territory.