by Monitor News Bureau < 1 min read

Infiltration bid foiled, militant killed along LoC in Poonch: Army

File photo

Jammu: One infiltrator was killed on Wednesday by the Army while foiling an infiltration bid near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Defence sources said the infiltrator was killed in the Keeri sector of the LoC in the Poonch district where alert troopers foiled an infiltration bid.

 

“At about 5.50 a.m. today alert troops challenged a group of infiltrators on the Indian side of the LoC in the Keeri sector.

“In the ensuing firefight one infiltrator has been killed from whose possession one AK-47 rifle and ammunition was recovered.

Also Read

“Operation against the intruders is still going on in the area”, sources said.(IANS)

Content Protection by DMCA.com

Subscribe to The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to our email newsletter for useful tips and valuable resources, sent out every Tuesday.


About the Author

A Newspaper company in Kashmir

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *