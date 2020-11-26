Two soldiers killed in Srinagar militant attack

Srinagar: Two soldiers from army’s Kilo Force were killed in a militant attack at HMT on Srinagar-Baramulla highway, officials said today.

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

They said that militants fired at army men at HMT, injuring two soldiers, who were removed to army’s 92-base hospital where they succumbed.

Srinagar-based Army spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that militants fired indiscriminately at Quick Reaction Team of Indian Army in general area Aban Shah Chowk, HMT, Khushipora, Srinagar today afternoon.

“Being a crowded area, troops exercised restraint to avoid any civilian causalities and collateral damage.Two soldiers were critically injured and were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. However, they have succumbed to their injuries.Area has been cordoned & search operation is in progress,” he said.

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

Senior officers have rushed to the spot and the area has been sealed. Defence sources said that injured soldiers belonged to the RoP and both were treated at army hospital but succumbed.

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

Senior army and police officials have reached the spot to stake of the situation—(KNO)