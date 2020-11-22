Army man found dead on LoC in Poonch

Poonch: An army man was found dead on the Line of Control in Poonch district with bullet marks on his body on Sunday.

An official said that the army jawan was deployed on a forward location on the Line of Control in KG Sector of Poonch.

He said that some gunshots were heard in the area and later the body of army man was found lying in a pool of blood.

The official identified the deceased as Havaldar Rajendar Kumar of Rashtriya Rifles of the army.

“His body has been shifted to a civil hospital and medico—legal formalities are going. Investigations have been taken up by the army and police into the matter,” he said—(KNO)