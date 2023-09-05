As part of efforts towards fostering industrial growth and employment generation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Commissioner Secretary of Industries and Commerce (I&C), Vikramjit Singh, recently presided over a review meeting in Srinagar. The meeting aimed to assess the progress made in implementing crucial industrial initiatives, including the Industrial Development Scheme (IDS) 2017 and the New Central Sector Scheme (NCSS) 2021, within the region. The gathering provided a platform for detailed discussions on the department’s achievements, the challenges encountered, and the promising prospects that lie ahead. Notably, district-level performances came under close scrutiny, reflecting a commitment to identifying areas for improvement and crafting strategies in alignment with the government’s vision for industrial growth and employment generation. During the meeting, three critical points that are central to the department’s mission under these schemes came up for discussion. Enhancing Ease of Doing Business: Streamlining administrative processes and reducing bureaucratic hurdles is essential to attract investments and promote entrepreneurship. Creating an environment where businesses can thrive with minimal red tape is vital to make Jammu and Kashmir a preferred destination for industrialists. Supporting Local Entrepreneurs: Encouraging and empowering local entrepreneurs is at the heart of sustainable economic development. By providing them with the necessary support, resources, and opportunities, the department aims to tap into the region’s untapped potential and foster a culture of innovation and enterprise. Contributing to Economic Prosperity: Ultimately, the success of these industrial initiatives is measured by their impact on the economic well-being of the region’s residents. The department’s efforts should result in job creation, income generation, and overall economic growth, benefitting both urban and rural communities. The significance of these industrial initiatives cannot be overstated. The IDS 2017 and NCSS 2021 represent a roadmap to economic revitalization for Jammu and Kashmir, offering a framework for sustainable industrialization. They aim to leverage the region’s abundant resources, skilled workforce, and strategic location to attract investments across sectors, including manufacturing, tourism, agribusiness, and technology. As the world undergoes rapid economic and technological transformations, it is imperative for Jammu and Kashmir to position itself as a dynamic and competitive player on the industrial stage. The success of these initiatives hinges on effective execution, which requires collaboration between the government, private sector, and civil society. To enhance ease of doing business, the administration must continue to simplify regulatory processes, reduce compliance burdens, and provide one-stop platforms for approvals and clearances. This will not only attract domestic and international investors but also encourage local entrepreneurs to expand their ventures. Supporting local entrepreneurs involves facilitating access to finance, mentorship programs, and market linkages. By nurturing homegrown talent and startups, Jammu and Kashmir can harness its indigenous potential and create a vibrant ecosystem for innovation and job creation. The ultimate goal is to contribute to the economic prosperity of the region. This can be achieved through investments that result in infrastructure development, skill enhancement, and the establishment of industries that align with the unique strengths of Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover, these efforts should prioritize inclusivity, ensuring that the benefits reach marginalized communities and regions.

ADVERTISEMENT