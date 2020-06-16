Indo-Pak armies trade gunfire along LoC in Tangdhar

Kupwara: The armies of India and Pakistan exchanged gunfire in wee hours on Tuesday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Officials said that Pakistani rangers resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Tangdhar Sector and targeted forward posts of Indian Army with Mortars and other weapons.

Meanwhile defence spokesperson, Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that, “Pakistan violated ceasefire in Tangdhar Sector in the early morning hours”.

He said, “Pakistan initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the LoC in Tangdhar Sector by firing Mortars and other weapons”. “Befitting response was given”, he said—(KNO)