Indo-pak armies trade gunfire along LoC in Rampur sector

Baramulla: The armies of India and Pakistan Sunday exchanged gunfire along the line of control (LoC) in Rampur sector in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district after Pakistani rangers resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation.

Officials said that this morning Pakistani rangers resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation and targeted forward area at Tounar posts in Rampur sector.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla Ab Qayoom Confirmed to KNO and said exchange of gunfire is going on.

He said there are no reports of injuries or casualty from the spot but details are still being ascertained.

Meanwhile, defence spokesperson, Colonel Rajesh Kalia told KNO that in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the LoC in Rampur by firing Mortars and other weapons.

Beffiting response is being given, he said—(KNO)