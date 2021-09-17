India records 34,403 fresh Covid cases, 12.5% higher than yesterday

India reported 34,403 new coronavirus infections as in the last 24 hours, 12.5 per cent higher than Thursday’s numbers.

India’s overall infection tally rose up to 3,33,81,728, while the count of active cases dipped to 3,39,056, as of 08:00 am on Friday.

The country has also administered 77.2 crore (77,24,25,744) doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday.

The government is eyeing a single-day vaccination record today to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The highest number of vaccines administered so far in a single day has been 1.03 crore on August 27.

Over 1 billion doses have been administered so far in the WHO-linked South East Asian countries, the global body said, adding that over 76 crore doses have been given in India.