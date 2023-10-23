Srinagar, October 23: Inayat Jehangir secured the singles title at the Srinagar Open Tennis Championship 2023, while Asif Nowshehri and Tahafuz Ilahi emerged victorious in the doubles category. The three-day tournament took place at the Gindun Tennis Complex in Srinagar.

In the Under-14 category, Mohammad Qais showcased his talent by defeating Usman Bhat to claim the championship.

The singles final proved to be a one-sided encounter, with Jehangir dominating the match with a 6-0, 6-1 victory in under an hour against the first-time finalist, Haider Hussain.

In the doubles competition, Nowshehri and Ilahi faced a strong challenge from Jehangir and Jameel Mir. After a closely contested first set, the champions secured a 7-4 tie-break win. The second set saw them maintaining their momentum, finishing 6-1 in their favor.

The tournament, comprising over 20 matches in a round-robin format, led to the exciting finals.

During the prize distribution ceremony, B.S. Jaggi, the General Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Lawn Tennis Association (JKLTA), awarded the trophies. Jaggi commended the efforts of the District Lawn Tennis Association Srinagar in establishing the Srinagar Open as a prominent fixture in Jammu and Kashmir’s tennis calendar. He encouraged local players to inspire more youngsters to take up the sport.

JKLTA President Capt. Murti Gupta extended his congratulations to the winners and pledged support for further developing tennis at the grassroots level throughout Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council for their continuous support of tennis in the union territory.