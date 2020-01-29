Implementation, provision of EPF&MP Act 1952 in UT of J&K reviewed

Jammu, Jan 29: Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Labour & Employment today reviewed the implementation of The Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions (EPF and MP) Act, 1952 in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Regional Provident Fund Commissioner; Labour Commissioner, J&K; Additional Secretary Labour & Employment; Deputy Secretary Labour & Employment; Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner Samba; Additional Provident Fund Commissioner, Jammu and Additional Provident Fund Commissioner, Kashmir attended the meeting.

A roadmap for smooth transition of the implementation of the Social Security Schemes under the provisions of EPF and MP Act, 1952 in the Union Territory of J&K was discussed in the meeting.

“As a Central Act has come into operation in the UT of J&K, it needs to be complied under the new system as per the provision of the Act and the scheme framed therein”, the Secretary stressed.

The meeting discussed various issues like transfer of asset and liabilities, digitization of manual data of J&KEPF and up-dation of account of members, banking arrangements on collection of PF dues after 1/11/2019 and organization and re-designation of the officers and staff of J&KEPF.

Commissioner/Secretary deliberated that the transition of notification to be issued soon, under Central Act; the subscriber/Employer of PF must be updated of their account through SMS and their data be uploaded on the EPFO portal. “Besides, this FA/CAO, JKEPFO shall certify the accounts reconciliation within 15 days” he directed further.

The Commissioner/Secretary complimented the J&K EPFO officers for past pacing the digitization of record of employees of over 16,000 organizations and drafting roadmap for implementation of the Central EPF Act.