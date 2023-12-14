Srinagar: Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) V. K Birdi made a visit to Budgam district in Central Kashmir on Thursday and presided over a review session at DPO Budgam.

Accompanied by DIG CKR Srinagar, Sujit Kumar, the IGP was joined by SSP Budgam Al-Tahir Geelani and other senior police officials from the district.

The primary objective of the IGP’s visit was to supervise and enhance security and crime-related mechanisms within the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, the IGP placed significant emphasis on revamping security and crime protocols to cultivate a peaceful environment. He underscored the police department’s unwavering commitment to ensuring community safety and well-being.

Notably, discussions during the session highlighted a zero-tolerance stance on narcotics and urged stringent action against traffickers to tackle drug-related issues and uphold law and order in the district.

Furthermore, IGP Kashmir stressed the expeditious resolution of pending cases, emphasizing the pivotal role of investigations. He also highlighted the importance of reinforcing police-public relations by adopting a public-centric approach and advocating service-oriented policing. This approach aims to build trust and bridge the gap between law enforcement and the public, ultimately fostering a safer and more cohesive community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Birdi emphasized the necessity for innovative measures to counter the nefarious plans of anti-social elements. He stressed the significance of cooperation among various forces, coupled with increased public involvement and monitoring at different levels, to yield better outcomes in maintaining regional peace. He highlighted the crucial role of public cooperation, emphasizing the need to strengthen grassroots police-public relationships by addressing public grievances.

Moreover, the IGP underscored the importance of a robust security setup and urged officers to enhance coordination among ground agencies. This proactive strategy aims to reinforce the anti-terrorist infrastructure, gather specific intelligence, and intensify operations to promote peace and stability within the district.