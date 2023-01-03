For the entrance exams for BED, Ph.D., and BSCNPB, Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU Hall Ticket 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The admission card was made available on January 2, 2023, and applicants who would take the entrance exam can access it via ignou.ac.in, IGNOU’s official website.

On January 8, 2023, the BEd January exam will be given.



The January 2023 session for the B.Ed and B.ScN(PB) and the July 2022 session for the Ph.D.



From 10 am to 12 pm, the exam will be given.



ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can access their admit cards by following the short instructions below.

IGNOU Hall Ticket 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU Hall Ticket 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.